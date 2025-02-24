Japanese Opposition Leader Visits Taiwan President

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition leader Yuichiro Tamaki visited Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te at the presidential office in Taipei on Monday for their first meeting.

"We agreed that cooperation among democracies, including Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, is important for regional and global stability," Tamaki, chief of the Democratic Party for the People, told reporters after the meeting.

Regarding Japan-Taiwan industrial cooperation, including on semiconductors, Lai said at the meeting that it is crucial to develop supply chains among democracies.

On the same day, Tamaki also met with Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan's National Security Council, former President Tsai Ing-wen and former digital minister Audrey Tang.

