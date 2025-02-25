14 Years On: Fukushima Firm Supplies Wood Materials for Osaka Expo Symbol

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A wood-processing company in a town hit by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan 14 years ago is producing building materials for a key symbol of the upcoming 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Woodcore Corp., based in the town of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture, is supplying wood materials for the massive ring-shaped roof called the Grand Ring, one of the world's largest wooden structures and the centerpiece of the Osaka Expo to be held for six months from April.

"The ring is a symbol of Fukushima's reconstruction," said Hidehiro Asada, the 57-year-old director of Woodcore. "I want many people to actually feel the reconstruction."

"I saw water vapor gushing out from the power plant and heading toward the town, and I also heard the sound of an explosion," Asada recalled of March 11, 2011, when he experienced a huge tremor at work. He later learned at an evacuation center that the earthquake and tsunami had caused a major nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

Even after 14 years, some 80 pct of Namie remains in the so-called difficult-to-return zone, where entry is heavily restricted as radiation levels remain high due to the nuclear accident.

