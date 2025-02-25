Japan FTC to Advise Bic Camera Not to Underpay Subcontractors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to advise electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. to prevent a recurrence of unreasonable reductions in payments to subcontractors that manufacture its private-brand products, informed sources said Tuesday.

The commission found that Bic Camera unreasonably cut the payments by a total of about 500 million yen in violation of the subcontract law.

After being investigated by the FTC, Bic Camera paid all of the reduced amount to the subcontractors, according to the sources.

Over a period of about a year from the summer of 2023 at the latest, Bic Camera reduced payments to about 50 subcontractors for the manufacturing of its private-brand products under the guise of "sales incentives," the sources said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bic Camera admitted that the company is under investigation by the FTC, adding that it has no matters to disclose at the moment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]