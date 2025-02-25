Same-Day Tickets to Be Introduced for Osaka Expo: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that same-day admission tickets will be introduced for the 2025 World Exposition to be held in the western city of Osaka.

This was announced at a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo with Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai, who heads the National Governors' Association, and others.

"We hope to actively promote the point that people can still enjoy the Expo without an advance ticket, as well as the simplified ticket purchasing procedure," Ishiba said.

Also on Tuesday, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said that the same-day tickets will be sold every day in front of the entrance gate.

The association also said that the "season" pass, priced at 30,000 yen for adults, which allows unlimited entry during the Expo period from April to October, will be discounted to 24,000 yen for those who visit between April and May.

