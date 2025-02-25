Fukushima Soil Should Be Reused Locally: Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Soil from radiation decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear reactor meltdowns in Fukushima Prefecture should be reused in the northeastern Japan prefecture, a local mayor has said.

“It’s necessary to tackle this first in Fukushima Prefecture,” said Shiro Izawa, mayor of the Fukushima town of Futaba, one of the host municipalities of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant. He said this was his personal opinion.

Izawa indicated that his town should consider reusing such soil, when he spoke with the press after a meeting on the prefecture’s reconstruction with prefectural and central government officials Monday.

“I think it is difficult to seek cooperation from people in the Tokyo metropolitan area as there has been little progress in building understanding in the prefecture,” Izawa said. “When (soil) becomes necessary to build infrastructure, we’ll consider (such reuse) while gaining understanding from local residents and the town assembly.”

At a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao said that the government takes the mayor’s opinion “very seriously.”

