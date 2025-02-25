Japan's Ishiba Stresses Importance of G-7 Unity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed Tuesday the importance of unity among the Group of Seven major powers, whose leaders held a videoconference marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Involvement of the United States is crucial to realizing a just and lasting peace to Ukraine," Ishiba said, adding that Japan "needs to keep making efforts in cooperation with (its peers in) the G-7."

The G-7 members are struggling to agree on a joint summit statement as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration gets conciliatory toward Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the online summit, asking the G-7 members to unite.

Referring to the difficulty of agreeing on the summit statement, Ishiba said that "there is no decisive difference in details of the statement."

