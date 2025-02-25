Safety Secured in 2024 Black Sea Minesweeping Drill: Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Tuesday emphasized that safety was secured in a multilateral exercise in the Black Sea last September to which 10 Maritime Self-Defense Force members were dispatched.

The minesweeping training was conducted with U.S. and Ukrainian forces off the coast of Bulgaria.

Since Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the safety of the sea and littoral countries has been threatened by drifting mines.

But Nakatani explained at a press conference that the waters' safety was confirmed among the United States, Ukraine and Bulgaria ahead of the participation of MSDF personnel. "There was no danger of floating mines during the drill," he said.

Nakatani said that the MSDF's participation in the training was "quite significant from the viewpoint of promoting defense cooperation and exchanges."

