Hidankyo Raps Japan's Absence from Nuke Ban Meeting

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Terumi Tanaka of hibakusha atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo on Tuesday criticized the Japanese government's decision not to attend the upcoming third meeting of nuclear ban treaty signatories as an observer.

"It's really disappointing and regrettable," Tanaka, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, formally called the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, which won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, told a public hearing at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

He stressed the significance of the role that can be played by Japan, the world's only country attacked with atomic bombs, for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

"It is the Japanese government that can make the strongest argument for eliminating (nuclear weapons) from Earth," Tanaka said.

