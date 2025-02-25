Nippon Steel Still Aims to Acquire U.S. Steel: CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. still intends to acquire United States Steel Corp. outright as planned, President and CEO Tadashi Imai said Tuesday.

The starting point for talks with the U.S. government over the proposed takeover is the current merger agreement, Imai told reporters in Tokyo.

"Nothing has been decided at this point" over when he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the matter, the CEO of the Japanese steelmaker said.

Trump told a press conference after his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Feb. 7 that Nippon Steel has agreed to invest heavily in U.S. Steel as opposed to own it.

Later, Trump also said that Nippon Steel will not acquire a majority stake in U.S. Steel.

