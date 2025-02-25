Japan Minister Discusses Trump Tariffs with Industry Heads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto met with executives from related industries Tuesday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobile imports.

The Japanese government has asked the United States to exempt Japan from its 25 pct tariffs on steel and aluminum and is in talks with Washington regarding levies on automobiles. Muto exchanged opinions with sectors that will possibly be affected ahead of his planned U.S. visit to push for exemptions.

Muto met separately with Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Tadashi Imai, who is also president of Nippon Steel Corp., and Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Masanori Katayama, also chairman of Isuzu Motors Ltd., among others.

The minister told Imai that he will seek the exclusion of Japanese steel and aluminum from the scope of Trump's tariffs, saying such metals are "very important products for U.S. industry, economy and society."

Katayama called for exempting Japanese automobiles from the Trump tariffs, citing "concerns of negative effects for both the Japanese and U.S. economies."

