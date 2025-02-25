Yamaha to Sell Unmanned Pesticide Spray Vehicles in N. America

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yamaha Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will fully enter the automatic pesticide-spraying business for fruit tree farmers in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

It will sell self-driving vehicles with a pesticide-spraying function to local agricultural corporations and consider leasing such vehicles to earn profits through maintenance.

The company is also planning to launch the business in Europe, hoping to make it a cash cow.

In April 2024, Yamaha Motor established subsidiary Yamaha Agriculture Inc. in the U.S. state of California to develop overseas agricultural operations.

Yamaha Motor will also incorporate technologies from the New Zealand information technology startup it agreed to acquire, aiming to develop agricultural equipment. The potential customers include large-scale farmers of wine grapes and apples.

