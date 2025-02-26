Ishiba Tackles Slow Osaka Expo Ticket Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Reflecting rising anxiety over sluggish ticket sales for the 2025 World Exposition that will kick off in less than two months, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is moving to boost ticket sales.

On Tuesday, Ishiba announced that same-day admission tickets will be introduced for the event to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka for six months from April 13, fully accepting a request by Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura to set up such a system.

The move highlighted the wish of Ishiba, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to emphasize his side's closeness with opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which is led by Yoshimura, at a time when the ruling party is trying to pass the government's budget bill for fiscal 2025 through parliament. Ishiba's minority government cannot pass a budget bill or other legislation without support from opposition lawmakers.

Admission tickets first went on sale in November 2023.

Although ticket sales were brisk during the period until October 2024 when tickets were offered at a lower price, they later faltered, especially those to individuals.

