Japan Ruling Bloc, Nippon Ishin Ink Pact on Govt Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its ally Komeito and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), an opposition party, signed an accord Tuesday on revising the government's budget bill for fiscal 2025.

The budget is all but certain to be enacted thanks to support from Nippon Ishin, despite the ruling bloc falling short of a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Given a tight parliamentary schedule, however, the ruling bloc gave up on getting the budget through the Lower House by Sunday, which would have ensured the bill's passage during fiscal 2024, which ends next month, even if the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, fails to approve it.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also LDP president, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito, and Nippon Ishin head Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, signed the pact.

"We will respond with responsibility and sincerity to put agreed measures in place," Ishiba told reporters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]