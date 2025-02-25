Nippon Ishin OKs Budget Agreement with Ruling Camp

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) officially approved its draft agreement with the ruling camp on revisions to the government's fiscal 2025 draft budget in a plenary meeting of its lawmakers Tuesday.

The party also decided to vote for the budget at the Diet, Japan's parliament. The draft agreement includes measures toward free high school education and a social insurance premium cut for the working generation, which were the conditions for Nippon Ishin to support the budget.

"Our ideas on social insurance premiums and free education have materialized," Nippon Ishin co-leader Seiji Maehara said at a meeting of party executives that preceded the plenary gathering of lawmakers.

Nippon Ishin plans to hold a meeting of its leader and those of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, on Tuesday night to finalize the agreement.

Compiled on Friday by the three parties' policy leaders, the draft agreement includes plans to provide subsidies of 118,800 yen a year from fiscal 2025 for students of both public and private high schools regardless of their parents' incomes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]