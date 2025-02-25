Japanese Lawmakers to Question Ex-LDP Accountant on Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties on Tuesday agreed to question a former accountant at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday morning over a slush funds scandal involving the LDP.

The House of Representatives Budget Committee will summon a former chief accountant of the now-defunct LDP faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to testify as an unsworn witness.

The questioning is expected to focus on how the former Abe faction resumed the practice of kicking back fundraising party revenues to faction members. It was earlier slated for last Thursday, but has been put off due to disagreement over details.

Following Tuesday's agreement, the Lower House panel decided to hold a subcommittee session on Thursday and Friday, procedures taken before a vote on the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill.

The subcommittee session cannot take place unless the questioning of the former LDP accountant is held, Budget Committee Chairman Jun Azumi of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan told reporters.

