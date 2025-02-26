Toyota's Management Structure to Go thru Shake-Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. has said that it will switch over to a company with an audit and supervisory committee from the current system of a company with an audit and supervisory board.

The new system, which will further enhance the leading Japanese automaker's management monitoring structure mainly by outside directors, will be implemented following approval at a general meeting of shareholders in June, Toyota said Tuesday.

The company will transition from its current management team, consisting of 10 directors and six auditors, to a new team made up of 10 directors, some of whom will also serve on the automaker's audit and supervisory committee.

The new team will include Chairman Akio Toyoda, President Koji Sato and three other Toyota officials, while the other half will be outside directors, as part of moves to strengthen monitoring functions. Currently, the 10 directors are made up of six Toyota personnel and four outside directors.

Former Japanese Vice Minister of Finance Shigeaki Okamoto, Japanese businessperson Kumi Fujisawa and others will newly join the management team as outside directors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]