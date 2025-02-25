ANA to Order 77 New Airplanes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it will place orders for 77 new aircraft, worth around 2,158 billion yen on a list price basis, in anticipation of increased air travel demand.

The parent of All Nippon Airways will introduce the new airplanes, in stages starting in fiscal 2028, to increase the group’s fleet to around 320 in fiscal 2030, up 6 pct from fiscal 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANA will order 18 midsize aircraft from Boeing Co. for international flights ahead of a planned increase in services between Asia and North America and an expansion of Narita International Airport near Tokyo.

The company will order small and midsize planes for domestic flights, including 20 small aircraft from Brazil’s Embraer S.A.

The Embraer planes will serve as replacements for SpaceJet small passenger jets that ANA had planned to buy before Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. halted the aircraft’s development.

