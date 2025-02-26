Japan Supreme Court Rejects Retrial Plea for 1979 Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Supreme Court has finalized lower court rulings rejecting a plea by a 97-year-old woman for a retrial for the 1979 murder of a man in the town of Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The country’s top court upheld the rulings by Kagoshima District Court and the Miyazaki branch of Fukuoka High Court on Tuesday, dismissing the fourth retrial plea by Ayako Haraguchi, who served a 10-year prison term for the crime.

The latest decision was made by the Supreme Court’s Third Petty Bench, with support from four of its five justices.

Justice Katsuya Uga, a former scholar, said in a statement that a decision should be made to launch a retrial, becoming the first Supreme Court justice to issue an opinion in favor of a retrial for the case.

According to the finalized ruling, Haraguchi killed her brother-in-law, then 42, by strangling him with a towel late at night on Oct. 12, 1979, in conspiracy with her relatives, including her late husband, and buried his body in compost in a cattle-shed early the next day. Before the man was killed, he was found drunk and lying near a gutter by two nearby residents and taken to his home.

