Govt Held Responsible Again over 2015 Kinugawa River Flood

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court basically upheld Wednesday a lower court ruling ordering the government to pay damages to residents in Ibaraki Prefecture hit by the 2015 Kinugawa River flooding.

In the lawsuit, residents in flooded areas along the river in the eastern Japan prefecture claimed that the government's inadequate river management caused the vast disaster, seeking damages totaling about 220 million yen.

Yasushi Nakamura, the high court's presiding judge, determined that the government is partially held responsible and ordered the payment of some 28 million yen in damages to the plaintiffs, down from about 39 million yen ordered by Mito District Court.

Tracing the district court's ruling, Nakamura acknowledged that water overflowed from the river in the Wakamiyado and Kamimisaka districts of the Ibaraki city of Joso on Sept. 10, 2015, due to torrential rain caused by a typhoon and flooded a wide area.

The judge pointed out that the Wakamiyado flood damage should be attributed to the government's failure to protect a dune that was acting as a natural embankment from being excavated in a private-sector development project. But he reduced the compensation order after re-evaluating damage to household chattels.

