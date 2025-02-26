Student Aid Deal with Nippon Ishin to Cost 100 B. Yen: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Eliminating family income-linked restrictions on eligibility for 118,800-yen annual aid for high school students under a deal between the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is estimated to cost about 100 billion yen, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday.

Ishiba disclosed the cost estimate in response to a question from Satoshi Honjo of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at the day's House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting.

The deal, signed by the ruling bloc and Nippon Ishin on Tuesday, also includes the introduction of free lunches in elementary schools from fiscal 2026.

The prime minister expressed caution about providing free lunches to children from households with high incomes as well. "It's meaningful to discuss whether there is room to use the money elsewhere," he said in response to a question from the CDP's Takahiro Kuroiwa.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]