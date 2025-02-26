Beijing Raps Japan's Family Register System Change over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese official on Wednesday criticized a change in Japan's family register system that will allow people from Taiwan to write Taiwan instead of China as their place of citizenship, according to a state media report.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reportedly said that the change goes against the One China principle and is an extreme interference in China's internal affairs.

She claimed that Japan, as a country responsible for the Taiwan issue, should handle the matter carefully by learning from history.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson has also said that China will not tolerate any interference from external parties.

