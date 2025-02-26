Japan’s New Condo Price Hits Record High in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The average price of new condominiums in Japan hit a record high for the eighth consecutive year in 2024 because of rising costs for construction materials and labor, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Wednesday.

The average condo price rose 2.9 pct from the previous year to 60.82 million yen per unit.

In Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, the average price fell 3.5 pct to 78.2 million yen, after many high-priced condos were put on sale in 2023.

Osaka and neighboring prefectures in western Japan saw their average price climb 14.8 pct to 53.57 million yen.

Among major regional cities, the average price jumped 40.1 pct to 55.98 million yen in Fukuoka, 31.8 pct to 53.72 million yen in Hiroshima and 27.2 pct to 58.9 million yen in Sendai.

