Mitsubishi Heavy to Promote Mogami-Class Frigate in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Wednesday that it has established a temporary office in Canberra to promote the Maritime Self-Defense Force Mogami-class frigate in Australia.

The office will respond to technical inquiries from the Australian government swiftly while working closely with the Japanese government to promote the frigate.

Australia plans to pick the Mogami-class frigate or a German vessel by year-end for its navy's next-generation frigate development.

At the end of last year, Japan established a public-private joint promotion committee, aiming to win the contract through cooperation between the two sectors. The MSDF Mogami-class frigate Noshiro is expected to visit Australia soon.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it will "contribute to strengthening Japan-Australia defense cooperation" for maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region as defense equipment and technology cooperation between the two countries progresses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]