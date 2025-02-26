Nippon Ishin’s Hyogo Group Expels Member over Probe Info Leak

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural arm of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) said Wednesday that it will expel prefectural assembly member Minoru Kishiguchi for inappropriately providing information about a probe into the governor of the western Japan prefecture to Takashi Tachibana, head of a political group.

The prefectural arm of the Japanese opposition party, Hyogo Ishin no Kai, also said that it will punish prefectural assembly member Makoto Masuyama with a recommendation to leave the party for also giving Tachibana information linked to the probe by an assembly panel into alleged harassment by Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito.

“We apologize for causing inconvenience to and distrust among prefectural residents,” Hyogo Ishin leader Michihito Kaneko said in a press conference at the prefectural government office in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo.

Kishiguchi was involved in supplying Tachibana with an unverified document about former prefectural assembly member Hideaki Takeuchi, who was a member of the assembly committee investigating the harassment allegations. Takeuchi died last month.

Hyogo Ishin decided to hit Kishiguchi with its heaviest punishment as he had been serving as the committee’s deputy chief and head of the party’s assembly group at the time.

