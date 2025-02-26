Jins Releases Device to Use PC by Head Movements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese eyeglass store chain Jins Inc. released Wednesday a device designed to allow users to operate a personal computer with small movements of their heads.

Attached to glasses and connected to a computer by a cable, the device, called "Jins Assist," enables users to click and move the cursor with their heads, helping people with hand or arm disabilities to use computers.

Users equipped with the device can activate the cursor by nodding and click the right mouse button by turning their heads to the right, while allowing inputs by keyboard. Weighing only 4 grams and as large as a thumb, it is light enough to reduce fatigue after long use. Since it is wired, no recharging is required.

The device costs 15,000 yen per unit and is available at online stores.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]