Osaka Univ. Develops New Method for Pancreatic Cancer Tests

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Osaka University researchers said Wednesday that they have developed a method to test for pancreatic cancer with pancreatic cells or DNA collected through a modified catheter during gastric examinations.

Professor Shinichi Yachida of Osaka University's Graduate School of Medicine and his colleagues said that the effectiveness of the method has been confirmed through special clinical research mainly on patients.

If put into practical use, the method would make it easier to detect pancreatic cancer early, which is often very difficult.

Under the method, genetic testing is conducted to determine whether pancreatic cancer is present by collecting pancreatic cells or DNA contained in liquid flowing into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine next to the stomach, using the modified catheter during gastric cancer examinations.

The duodenum has what is called the papillary area, where pancreatic juice flows from the pancreas and bile flows from the liver.

