Ruling Bloc to Submit Tax Reform Amendment without DPFP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito are set to submit to parliament a proposal raising the annual income tax threshold from 1.03 million yen to 1.6 million yen, after the ruling parties Wednesday failed to reach an agreement on the matter with the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The DPFP rejected at a meeting of tax chiefs the LDP-Komeito bloc's latest proposal, which also calls for raising to 8.5 million yen per year the income cap on a tax deduction increase.

The bloc will submit the proposal as an amendment to fiscal 2025 tax system reform legislation that has been submitted by the government to the Diet, the country's parliament.

DPFP tax chief Motohisa Furukawa told reporters that his party cannot accept the latest proposal as it retains income-linked restrictions. The opposition party will formally decide its handling of the proposal on Thursday, but the ruling coalition had set Wednesday as the deadline in consideration of the time required for related Diet proceedings.

The tax system reform legislation calls for raising the income tax threshold to 1.23 million yen. The DPFP is demanding that the threshold be raised to 1.78 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]