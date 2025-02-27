Forest Fire Continues in Iwate Prefecture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--A forest fire continued Thursday in the Pacific coastal city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, with at least 84 buildings burned, according to the city.

The Ofunato government is rushing to check for human casualties.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Wednesday and firefighting efforts continued into Thursday.

The city government issued evacuation orders for about 2,000 people in some 900 households, and around 600 people were evacuated to elementary schools and community centers.

The Iwate prefectural government has set up a disaster response headquarters and decided to apply the disaster relief law to Ofunato. The prefecture also asked the Ground Self-Defense Force to dispatch a disaster relief team to the city.

