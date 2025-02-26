TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant Seen Staying Offline for Longer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The No. 7 reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, is set to stay offline for longer than planned, due to delays in constructing an antiterrorism facility, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Completion of the required security facility is expected to be postponed from next month to mid-fiscal 2029, missing a key deadline of October this year for bringing the reactor back into operation.

The delay appears to be due to a shortage of construction workers.

TEPCO is also expected to postpone completion of a similar security facility at the plant’s No. 6 reactor from the current plan of September 2026.

The company plans to report the delays to the Nuclear Regulation Authority soon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]