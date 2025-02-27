4 Ex-Abe Faction Execs Agreed to Resume Kickbacks: Ex-Accountant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Four former senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party faction previously led by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unanimously agreed in August 2022 to resume the practice of kicking back fundraising party revenues to faction members, a former chief accountant of the now-defunct faction said Thursday.

Junichiro Matsumoto testified this as an unsworn witness at a hearing of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. His testimony conflicted with explanations previously given by the former faction executives.

Matsumoto did not disclose the name of the faction executive who requested the resumption of the kickback scheme but said that the person is not an incumbent lawmaker.

The four former faction executives are former LDP General Council chief Ryu Shionoya, former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general for LDP lawmakers in the House of Councillors.

Of the four, Shionoya did not run in the House of Representatives election in October last year, and Shimomura lost his seat in the Lower House election.

