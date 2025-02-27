Stolen Cash from Mizuho Safe Deposit Boxes Totals 66 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank officials said Thursday that the total amount of cash stolen by a former employee from customers’ safe deposit boxes was 66 million yen.

The former employee, then in her 30s, stole the money from the safe deposit boxes of two clients at the bank’s Hiroo branch in Tokyo between January 2016 and June 2019, according to the bank.

She was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing some 52 million yen from the branch, where she worked as a customer service staff member, under the guise of bank loans.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Mizuho Bank President Masahiko Kato said, “We’re sorry for causing concern to our clients.” This was the first time for a senior official of the bank to speak to reporters and apologize about the scandal.

The former employee bought clothes and make trips with the money stolen from the safe deposit boxes. The bank has already compensated for the damage.

