3 Boys Arrested for Fraudulently Subscribing to Rakuten Mobile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested three teenage boys on suspicion of fraudulently subscribing to Rakuten Mobile Inc.'s mobile phone service through a self-made program using artificial intelligence.

The Metropolitan Police Department's cybercrime unit believes that the boys have obtained at least about 2,500 mobile phone subscriptions in about six months from December 2023 and sold them for a total of about 7.5 million yen's worth of crypto assets.

The arrests were made for allegedly obtaining 105 mobile phone subscriptions between May and August last year by logging into the Rakuten Mobile system with other people's IDs and passwords.

The boys--a 14-year-old third-year junior high school student in Tokyo, a 16-year-old first-year high school student in Gifu Prefecture and a 15-year-old third-year junior high school student in Shiga Prefecture--have admitted to the allegations, according to police sources.

One of the three was quoted as saying that he wanted to attract attention on social media by devising and carrying out a sophisticated criminal scheme.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]