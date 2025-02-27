2 Chinese Held in Tokyo over Digital Money Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested two Chinese men for allegedly stealing others' credit card data to charge electronic money to a mobile payment service provided by East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

The two men are suspected of buying cigarettes worth a total of some 80,000 yen at a convenience store in central Tokyo on a dozen occasions in around August and September last year using such fraudulently charged electronic money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The store suffered losses of about 45 million yen through similar scams using JR East's Mobile Suica payment app between February and December last year, according to the police, which believe that a resale organization played a role in the case.

One of the men has told investigators that he received about 10,000 yen each time he committed the fraud, the police said.

The men installed the app into several mobile phones with passwords sent by their accomplices via messaging apps. They charged electronic money to the upper limit of 5,000 yen on the app using illegally acquired credit card data.

