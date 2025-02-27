TEPCO Delays Antiterrorism Facility Completion at Niigata N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has abandoned a plan to complete by the October 2025 deadline an antiterrorism facility for the No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

Takeyuki Inagaki, head of the plant, told a press conference that the completion date will be pushed back significantly to August 2029 from the previous target of March 2025.

“The screening process has been prolonged as it took time to review detailed designs,” Inagaki explained. He also cited a shortage of labor.

While TEPCO aims to restart both the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, Inagaki said, “We haven’t changed our hope to restart the No. 7 unit first.”

For restarting the No. 7 reactor, TEPCO has completed preparations and is awaiting the consent of local governments. But the reactor is now expected to remain offline for a prolonged period, weighing further on the company’s management.

