Accidents Caused by Distracted Driving Hit Record High in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of fatal and serious injury car accidents in Japan that occurred while drivers were using mobile phones rose by 14 from the previous year to 136 in 2024, the highest since available data began in 2007, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number of such car accidents had fallen from 105 in 2019 to 66 in 2020 after the introduction of tougher penalties, but began to rise in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of fatal and serious injury bicycle accidents caused by cyclists using mobile phones increased by two to 28 in 2024, also a record high. Tougher penalties for such cyclists were introduced only last November.

Of the 136 car accidents in 2024, 125 cases, including 31 fatal ones, involved drivers looking at images on mobile phones, and 11 cases, including one fatal case, involved those talking on the phone.

Among the 28 bicycle accidents, cyclists were looking at images on mobile phones in 25 cases, including one fatale case, and talking on the phone in three cases.

