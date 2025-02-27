Imprisoned Man Arrested over Dismembered Body in Japan's Shiga

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Thursday arrested a 74-year-old man, already imprisoned for murder, on suspicion of another murder involving the dismemberment of a body found in Shiga Prefecture in 2008.

Tomoyoshi Yuzuriha was a colleague of the victim at the same construction company, according to the prefectural police, which did not say whether he admitted the allegations.

In May-June in 2008, the severed head, legs and other body parts of a man were found one after another on the shores of Lake Biwa. The victim, who was later identified as Hideyuki Kawamoto, a 39-year-old resident of the Shiga city of Yasu, died of suffocation.

Yuzuriha has been convicted of killing a 69-year-old male acquaintance at his home in the Shiga city of Moriyama in 2018.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]