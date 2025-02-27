Burned Body Found in Forest Fire in Japan's Iwate

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The burned body of a man has been found in a forest fire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, police and others said Thursday.

The blaze consumed over 600 hectares, burning at least 84 buildings, and may spread even further, according to the prefectural government and others.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday, when the Ofunato government issued evacuation orders for 2,114 people in 873 households. On Thursday, it issued evacuation orders for an additional 1,192 people in 467 households.

The city said that 851 people had been evacuated to local public facilities as of 8 p.m. Thursday, and that it closed one local elementary school and one junior high school for the day.

Around 500 houses were without power and about 40 without water. Services on Sanriku Railway Co.'s Rias Line were partially suspended, and bus services were provided instead.

