Births in Japan Hit Record Low for 9th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The annual number of babies born in Japan fell to 720,988 in 2024, hitting a record low for the ninth straight year, a preliminary report by the health ministry showed Thursday.

The figure, which is down by 37,643, or 5.0 pct, from the 2023 preliminary report, came against the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's estimate in 2023 that the annual number of births in the country would fall below 730,000 for the first time in 2039, suggesting that the country's birthrate is falling faster than projected.

Meanwhile, the number of newly married couples was up by 10,718, or 2.2 pct, at 499,999, logging the first growth in two years. The number peaked at about 1.09 million in 1972, but plunged to about 480,000 in 2023, the lowest level since the end of World War II.

The latest data "may largely reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the downtrend in the number of births as people marry and have children later and later," a health ministry official said.

The annual number of births could be even lower in a forthcoming revised report, which will cover only Japanese citizens living in Japan, while the preliminary report covered Japanese living in Japan and abroad and foreign residents in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]