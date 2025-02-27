Japan Prince Hisahito's Coming-of-Age Ceremony Set for Sept. 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will attend a coming-of-age ceremony on Sept. 6, his 19th birthday, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The event will be the first coming-of-age ceremony for a male member of the Imperial Family since that of Crown Prince Akishino 40 years ago.

Japan's age of adulthood was lowered to 18 in a recent revision to the Civil Code, meaning that Prince Hisahito, second in line to the throne, became an adult when he turned 18 last September. But his ceremony was postponed as he focused on his studies before entering university.

The prince, currently a third-year student at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo, is set to enter the national university in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of the Japanese capital, in April.

The coming-of-age ceremony schedule was decided "in consideration of Imperial Family event plans and his life after entering university," Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the agency, told a press conference.

