World's Oldest Pharmacist Kesa Hatamoto, 102, Celebrates Her Calling

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Kesa Hatamoto, a 102-year-old Japanese woman who is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest pharmacist, started her career over 70 years ago at the recommendation of her father, who was looking forward to women's future success in society.

Hatamoto currently works at a pharmacy between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for six days a week.

"There's nothing happier than having a job for a lifetime. I want to continue my career forever," she said.

Relatives of Hatamoto had been trying to arrange her marriage as she graduated from a school before World War II, when women were widely expected to focus on taking care of their family members.

However, she told her self-employed father of her desire to become a teacher or a doctor. The father recommended her to become a pharmacist, saying that she would be able to use a pharmacist's license for a lifetime and continue her career even after marriage.

