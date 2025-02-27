Japan Top Court Reverses Ruling over Slashed Izumisano Grants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a high court ruling that dismissed a petition by the city of Izumisano, whose special tax grants from the state were slashed for its huge "furusato nozei" donation revenue.

Izumisano demands that the central government revoke its decision to reduce the grants to the city in Osaka Prefecture. The reduction was decided because the city collected large amounts of donations under the furusato nozei system.

The system allows taxpayers to make donations to local governments of their choice and receive tax breaks in return. Many local governments compete for donors, offering them return gifts.

At the top court's First Petty Bench, Presiding Justice Masaaki Oka overturned Osaka High Court's dismissal of the petition, saying that the petition deserves a court examination. The case was sent back to the high court.

The latest ruling, unanimous among the five justices of the bench, was the first by the Supreme Court on a lawsuit to seek the cancellation of a special tax grant cut. The high court is expected to examine whether the central government's decision to reduce the grants is illegal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]