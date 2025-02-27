Japan Post Holdings Announces Sale of Shares in Banking Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. said Thursday that it will sell a portion of its shares in Japan Post Bank in mid-March, in order to increase the flexibility of the banking unit's management.

The parent company is expected to sell up to about 420 million shares, and proceeds from the sale are seen reaching around 600 billion yen, based on the current stock price of Japan Post Bank.

Its stake in the banking unit on a voting rights basis is slated to fall from 61.5 pct to 49.9 pct, in line with its medium-term management plan, which calls for reducing the stake to 50 pct or less by fiscal 2025.

The parent company's stake at such a level would relax regulations for Japan Post Bank under the postal privatization law.

