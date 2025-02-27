Ishiba Told Trump of Intent to Buy U.S. Transport Aircraft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told U.S. President Donald Trump he hopes to buy U.S. transport planes during their meeting in early February, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

Ishiba apparently had in mind the purchase of large C-17 transport planes currently operated by the U.S. Air Force, although he did not mention a specific model.

A focus of the summit talks in Washington on Feb. 7 was whether Trump would prod Ishiba to increase Japan's defense budget. The prime minister is believed to have conveyed his desire to expand the procurement of equipment made in the United States to keep the U.S. side happy.

While the introduction of C-17 planes into Japan would enhance the country's capability to transport supplies and personnel, it would also pose challenges because the country has only a limited number of runways at its airports capable of accommodating the aircraft.

As production of the C-17 has ended in the United States, Japan would import used units if the purchase plan goes ahead.

