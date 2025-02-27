Fuji Media Long-Time Director Hieda Resigns from Advisory Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Hisashi Hieda, a long-time director at Fuji Media Holdings Inc., has stepped down as a member of its management advisory committee, Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu said Thursday.

Kanemitsu, speaking at a press conference, also announced plans to reduce the number of directors on the Japanese company's board and bring in younger members.

The moves come as Fuji Media and its core unit Fuji Television Network Inc. have been under fire for the broadcaster's handling of a sex scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

Hieda, who joined the board of Fuji TV in 1983, currently serves as executive managing adviser to both Fuji Media and Fuji TV.

The management advisory committee provides advice to the board on key management-related issues.

