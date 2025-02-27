Fuji Media Longtime Director Hieda Resigns from Advisory Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Hisashi Hieda, a longtime director at Fuji Media Holdings Inc., has stepped down as a member of the Japanese company's management advisory committee, Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu said Thursday.

The move comes as Fuji Media and its core unit, Fuji Television Network Inc., have been under fire for the broadcaster's handling of a sex scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

Hieda, who joined the board of Fuji TV in 1983, currently serves as executive managing adviser to both Fuji Media and Fuji TV.

The management advisory committee provides advice to the board on key management-related issues.

Kanemitsu also announced plans to reduce the number of directors on Fuji Media's board and bring in younger members.

