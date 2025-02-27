Uber Japan, Japan Post to Offer Parcel Delivery Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Uber Japan and Japan Post Co. said Thursday that they will jointly provide parcel delivery services using ride-hailing drivers on a trial basis.

The services, in which ride-hailing drivers use their waiting times to deliver parcels on behalf of Japan Post, will start in March in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

The Kaga city government launched ride-hailing services in March last year using Uber apps for reservations and allocations of vehicles, in which 35 drivers are currently registered.

The parcel delivery services are expected to increase revenues for drivers and help Japan Post diversify delivery means.

"We need to facilitate efficient flows of goods and people," Kaga Mayor Riku Miyamoto said at a press conference in Tokyo.

