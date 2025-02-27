Japan Ruling Bloc to Cut Govt Budget Spending by 340 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition plans to reduce general-account spending in the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill by some 340 billion yen to 115.2 trillion yen, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The change will reflect proposals from opposition parties as the ruling coalition struggles to pass the budget because it does not have a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament.

The ruling bloc intends to submit a modified budget bill to parliament as early as Friday, marking the first parliamentary revision to an initial government budget in 29 years.

The revision will earmark nearly 110 billion yen in additional spending to make high school education free, a proposal from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), an opposition party, and cut reserves by 250 billion yen from 1 trillion yen.

An increase in the minimum taxable income, demanded by the Democratic Party for the People, another opposition party, will result in a loss of about 620 billion yen in tax revenue, which will be offset by tapping into reserves.

