Japan Bill Allows Govt to Publicize Malicious Firms over AI Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday adopted a bill allowing it to investigate businesses, give them guidance and disclose, as needed, their names in cases of human rights abuses and other malicious activities related to the use of artificial intelligence.

The government hopes that the bill, which is aimed at balancing AI development and measures to deal with risks related to the new technology, will be passed into law during the current ordinary session of parliament.

The legislation is expected to "enhance the effectiveness of risk countermeasures, including through investigations into cases where people's rights and interests have been infringed," science and technology policy minister Minoru Kiuchi told a press conference while noting that the bill does not include "excessive regulations" that could impede technological innovation.

The bill states that if AI is utilized for inappropriate purposes or in an inappropriate way, it may help increase its use in crimes as well as leaks of personal information and violations of copyrights.

When people's rights and interests are violated, the government would be allowed to take measures such as conducting investigations of and giving guidance or advice to related businesses and publish the names of malicious operators, the bill says.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]