Japan Ruling Bloc Submits Modified Budget Bill to Diet

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition submitted a modified fiscal 2025 government budget bill to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Friday.

The revised bill includes some 110 billion yen in additional spending to make high school education free, a proposal the coalition has agreed on with opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

It was the first parliamentary revision to an initial government budget through consultations between ruling and opposition parties since the administration of then Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto in 1996.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, also submitted to the Lower House Friday a modified tax reform bill featuring the raising of the minimum taxable income to 1.6 million yen from 1.03 million yen.

The ruling parties hope that the bills will clear the Lower House in the first half of next week.

