2 Taiwanese Men Arrested in Japan for Robbery

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Thursday arrested two Taiwanese men over an alleged assault and robbery in Tokyo in last November, investigative sources said Friday.

Lin Yuhung, 31, and Lin Chunku, 43, allegedly entered a home in Tokyo's Nerima Ward at around 2:40 a.m. on November 30 last year and punched a 69-year-old male resident several times in the face while he slept.

The victim was left with a bruise that took three weeks to fully heal. The two also allegedly robbed him of 18.5 million yen in cash and a backpack containing copies of his house registration certificate.

The two suspects had left for Taiwan the day after the alleged burglary. The Tokyo's metropolitan police department arrested them at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Thursday, when they returned to Japan, on suspicion of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

According to the first investigation division of the police department, the suspects entered Japan from the airport on short-stay visas two days before the crime took place. They rented a car near the airport that they had reserved before arriving in Japan and drove to the scene of the crime.

